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The Jefferson Exchange

A Yreka Creek cleanup could help struggling salmon populations

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 1, 2026 at 12:33 PM PDT
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A group of volunteers works along a wooded creek bank, pulling plants and clearing debris near a stream.
Courtesy of Christy Wheatley
Volunteers remove invasive plants and debris along Yreka Creek during a community cleanup effort in Yreka, California.

The Karuk Tribe of California and the city of Yreka will host a creek cleanup April 25 aimed at restoring Yreka Creek, a waterway biologists consider the “last stronghold” for coho salmon in the Shasta River watershed.

Though the creek runs through an urban area, it supports a small but significant salmon population that many residents may not realize is there.

“I know a lot of the conversations I’ve had with people, they’re kind of surprised that there’s salmon at all in this creek that looks kind of run down and unkempt,” said Christy Wheatley, a fisheries technician with the Karuk Tribe.

Wheatley said salmon are resilient and capable of surviving in unexpected environments.

Several small fish swim underwater among rocks, algae and sediment in a shallow stream.
Courtesy of Christy Wheatley
Juvenile salmon swim in Yreka Creek, part of the habitat critical to coho salmon in the Shasta River watershed.

The cleanup will focus on removing trash and invasive Himalayan blackberry, which can grow in dense thickets up to 8 feet tall and crowd out native vegetation.

The effort is especially important for coho salmon, which are listed under the Endangered Species Act due to declining populations.

Wheatley said the fish also hold cultural significance for the Karuk Tribe, serving as a food source since time immemorial.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to help with trash removal and native plant care at the Oberlin Road trailhead. No experience is required.

“Anyone who feels comfortable with doing any of those things is welcome to come,” Wheatley said. “Or even if people just want to come and enjoy the creek and enjoy the community aspect of it, we would love to have them.”

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring water and thick gloves for handling thorny plants. The event will take place rain or shine.

Event

  • The Yreka Creek Cleanup will take place April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oberlin Road trailhead in Yreka.

Guest

  • Christy Wheatley, fisheries technician, Karuk Tribe
A person wearing waders stands in shallow water with a snow-covered mountain rising behind them across a marshy landscape.
Courtesy of Christy Wheatley
Christy Wheatley, a fisheries technician with the Karuk Tribe of California, is leading the cleanup effort of Yreka.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay