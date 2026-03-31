How Rio Dell is balancing growth, tourism and infrastructure needs

Rio Dell sits on a peninsula along the Eel River in Northern California, marking the southern gateway to the Avenue of the Giants, a scenic drive through redwood forests. About 22 miles south of Eureka, the city has roughly 3,400 residents.

Mayor Debra Garnes points to the view from Highway 101 as a defining feature. On many mornings, fog drifts through the trees.

"It is just a beautiful place," Garnes said. "It is quiet and peaceful."

Rio Dell’s identity has shifted over time. The community grew alongside the Pacific Lumber Co. in neighboring Scotia and once carried the nickname “Wildwood” for its rowdy bars and brothels. The town was incorporated in 1965, in part to establish a police force. The name Wildwood remains on the main road, though the atmosphere today is quieter.

Garnes moved to Rio Dell from Sacramento, drawn by the climate and pace of life. She describes the weather as mild year-round, with summer highs typically below 80 degrees and winters that rarely bring freezing temperatures. The surrounding geography allows residents to reach the coast or the mountains within a short drive.

Outdoor access has expanded with a new segment of the Great Redwood Trail, which connects visitors more directly to the river corridor. Garnes said the addition has increased traffic from nearby communities.

City leaders continue to focus on infrastructure. Revenue from cannabis taxes has helped pay for road repairs without raising local taxes. After a 2022 earthquake damaged parts of the city’s water and sewer systems, Rio Dell has prioritized upgrades.

“We are moving forward,” Garnes said. “My goal is to keep us moving onward and upward.”

Guest