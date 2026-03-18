Oregon advocates push to add environmental rights to the state constitution

Many Oregonians may assume they have a right to clean air and water, but that right is not explicitly guaranteed in the state constitution.

Mel Martin, campaign coordinator for the Oregon Coalition for an Environmental Rights Amendment, said the current regulatory system is “overly responsive to big money interests” and prioritizes short-term economic gains over long-term public health.

Without a constitutional amendment, environmental protections rely on existing laws and regulations, which can change over time.

Alan Journet, co-facilitator of Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, said lack of protection leaves the state ill-equipped to handle rising climate-related challenges, including what he described as a regional “fire deficit," or a buildup of vegetation due to past fire suppression and changing climate conditions.

"We're getting conditions year after year where fire is almost inevitable," Journet said,

Supporters are proposing a constitutional amendment that would incorporate the public trust doctrine, a legal principle that holds certain natural resources in trust for the public.

Under the proposal, the state would act as a trustee of resources such as air and water. Martin said the amendment would require greater transparency and accountability in how those resources are managed.

Supporters say the proposal draws in part on Indigenous perspectives that emphasize long-term stewardship and planning for future generations.

The amendment would also include enforcement mechanisms, such as a self-executing provision and fee-shifting, which supporters say would allow residents to bring legal challenges even without significant financial resources.

Similar constitutional provisions exist in states including Montana and Hawaii.

The coalition is conducting a statewide listening tour to gather input ahead of a potential 2028 ballot measure.

Guests

Alan Journet , Co-facilitator, SOCAN

, Co-facilitator, SOCAN Mel Martin, Coordinator, OCERA

Events