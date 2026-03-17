Eureka mayor highlights arts growth and efforts to address city’s past

Eureka, California, sits 75 miles south of the Oregon border, nestled in what locals call the “redwood curtain.” For Mayor Kim Bergel, a fourth-generation resident, the coastal city of about 29,000 in Humboldt County has always been home.

“Growing up in Eureka was like growing up in paradise,” Bergel said, recalling childhood days spent biking to the bay and playing in old-growth forests.

Bergel’s path to the mayor’s office grew out of a frustration with local government. After serving eight years on the Eureka City Council, she is now in her fourth year as mayor.

“I ran on a resentment, if I’m being honest,” she said, pointing to her dissatisfaction with past council decisions. Her guiding idea: be the change you want to see.

Outside of her role as mayor, Bergel is a public school educator with a background in Montessori "peace education." She said her approach to leadership draws from her background in education and the discipline she developed as a competitive bodybuilder.

Bergel said Eureka's appeal goes beyond the ocean and forests. She pointed to the Redwood Skywalk at the Sequioa Park Zoo and a vibrant arts scene.

“We have these incredible entrepreneurs," Bergel said. "We have a cultural arts district that’s just flourishing.”

Under Bergel’s leadership, the city has also taken steps to address its history. In 2019, Eureka returned Tuluwat Island to the Wiyot Tribe with no strings attached, an effort aimed at healing long-standing harm.

More recent projects include plans for a Chinatown monument and a tribute to women from the city’s historic red-light district.

For Bergel, a healthy community is one where citizens “lift each other up.”

Guest