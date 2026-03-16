Regional news: Bike mechanics, job training and fish scraps

From bike mechanics to career training to fish waste recycling, here are three stories about how Oregon’s workforce and industries are evolving.

An Ashland school trains bike mechanics for a changing industry

The United Bicycle Institute in Ashland has trained bike mechanics for more than 40 years, drawing students from across the U.S. and abroad. As bicycles become more technologically complex and the industry shifts, the school prepares mechanics for evolving repair demands while bike shops face economic pressures and changing markets.

Why more Oregon students are choosing hands-on education

Enrollment in Oregon career and technical education programs has grown more than 15% in five years as more students pursue hands-on training tied to jobs. Partnerships among high schools, colleges and employers help students gain practical skills, explore careers and sometimes enter the workforce immediately after graduation.

Oregon lawmakers reject investment in upcycling fish scraps

Oregon lawmakers removed $640,000 in proposed funding for a program that would help businesses turn fish processing scraps into new products. Supporters said the investment could help coastal economies and reduce waste, but the funding was cut as legislators sought to balance the state budget.

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