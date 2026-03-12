Cal Poly Humboldt student media earn top honors

Despite its small size, Cal Poly Humboldt’s student media earned major recognition at the 2026 California College Media Association awards.

The university’s three publications — The Lumberjack, El Leñador and Osprey magazine — received a total of 28 honors.

Most notably, The Lumberjack and the bilingual El Leñador placed first and second for best newspaper among four-year universities with fewer than 15,000 students.

Nationally, all three publications also ranked in the top 10 in the Associated Collegiate Press “Best of Show” competition.

Individual and staff honors covered a wide range of work. The Lumberjack received first-place awards for social justice coverage, infographics and editorial cartoons. El Leñador earned recognition for Spanish-language reporting and news photography.

Faculty say the program’s success reflects an emphasis on real-world reporting.

Students from across campus contribute to the publications, including journalism majors and students from other fields.

Mia Costales, student news editor for El Leñador, said the experience has reinforced her plans to pursue a career in journalism.

“It’s really inspiring me to keep pursuing a career in journalism,” Costales said, noting the excitement of seeing a smaller school compete with much larger universities.

Judges also recognized the newsroom’s coverage of the recent occupation of Nelson Hall on the Humboldt campus.

Student journalists reported on suspensions and arrests connected to the protest, navigating legal questions and limited information from the university while continuing to report developments.

As a Hispanic-serving institution, Cal Poly Humboldt also supports bilingual journalism. El Leñador is the only Spanish-language news outlet in Humboldt County.

Journalism professor Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein said the program’s goal is to prepare students to report on issues that matter to their communities.

“Having our students out there publishing their work and covering important topics is vital,” Cretser-Hartenstein said.

She said the experience helps students learn how to hold institutions accountable while producing journalism that serves the public.

