The remarkable life of Lakeview, Oregon, buckaroo Jimmie Washoe

Born in 1904 near Lakeview, Oregon, Jimmie Washoe was a half-Paiute, half-Chinese man who survived one of the darkest chapters in American history.

After his mother died when he was eight, Washoe was eventually sent to an Indian boarding school where he faced unimaginable trauma.

Susie Cahill, author of "Jimmy Washoe: Improbable Icon," said the abuse he endured is difficult to comprehend.

As a teenager, Washoe was tasked with hauling the bodies of classmates who had died and dumping them into a ditch for burial. Despite the trauma, Cahill said resilience defined his life.

"The way he dealt with life in general was he always found a way to get through it and be happy regardless," she said.

Washoe eventually escaped the boarding school, running more than 20 miles away before finding work as a buckaroo.

Unlike many cowboys, buckaroos often managed massive herds. Some drives involved moving as many as 17,000 cattle across vast, rugged terrain, Cahill said.

Washoe also found success as a racehorse jockey. Standing less than five feet tall and weighing just 102 pounds, he competed on a circuit spanning from Los Angeles to Portland, winning numerous races.

He also developed a reputation as a boxer, learning to fight after other boys targeted him because of his mixed heritage.

Beyond his physical feats, Washoe was remembered for his extraordinary character.

Cahill described him as a "ladies man" with "twinkling" eyes who remained a beloved figure in the Lakeview and Adel communities until his death in 2001.

He was widely admired, she said, for his skills as a cowboy, his success as a jockey and his kindness toward others.

