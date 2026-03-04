© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
The Jefferson Exchange

Why Ashland’s deer are becoming a growing safety concern

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:38 PM PST
A woman and deer in Ashland's Lithia Park express mutual curiosity.
Diana Hialeah
A woman and deer in Ashland's Lithia Park express mutual curiosity.

Blacktail deer strolling through Lithia Park or the Southern Oregon University campus have long been part of Ashland's charm. But wildlife officials said that some deer are becoming too comfortable around people, turning some deer into a public safety concern.

Matthew Vargas, a biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said reports of deer injuring pets and confronting people have increased in recent years. Aggression tends to peak in late spring when does protect hidden fawns.

“If the doe is not afraid of people, then it's going to try to protect that area from you,” Vargas said. Dogs are frequently targeted because they resemble natural predators.

To address the problem, the Ashland City Council plans to launch a public education program aimed at discouraging residents and visitors from feeding or approaching deer.

“We want to keep them wild and scared of people, and and that's going to be kind of the base of a long-term solution going forward,” Vargas said.

Officials encourage residents to enjoy the deer from a distance and use deterrents, such as loud noises or garden hoses, to reinforce natural boundaries.

  • Matthew Vargas, biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
