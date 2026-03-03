9 ways to get outside this spring in Southern Oregon and Northern California

As winter shifts toward spring, outdoor conditions are changing quickly — from backcountry snow to valley trails and wildfire risk. Local outdoor enthusiasts share where to go and what to watch for.

1. Don’t pack away your skis yet

Even though ski areas such as Mount Ashland Ski Area and Mount Shasta Ski Park have closed for the season, skiing isn’t necessarily over.

For backcountry skiers — people who hike uphill on skis before skiing back down outside of developed resorts — spring can be one of the best times to go.

“To me, it’s not quite over,” Ray Pettengell said. “This is where the ski season kind of begins for the backcountry skiers.”

He said that once the snow settles in spring, avalanche conditions can become more predictable at higher elevations.

“The spring corn comes out,” he said, referring to the grainy snow surface that forms after warm days and freezing nights.

“Corn snow” is made up of small, rounded pellets that create a firmer, more supportive surface than midwinter powder or icy conditions. Those conditions can make for enjoyable skiing, especially for people willing to hike uphill before skiing back down.

Jeff - stock.adobe.com / 832564879 A backcountry skier surveys the snowy slopes of Mount Shasta in Northern California. Spring conditions can bring “corn snow,” a firmer surface many backcountry skiers seek later in the season.



2. Take avalanche danger seriously

A recent avalanche near Castle Peak killed nine skiers, underscoring the risks.

“My heart goes out to those victims and, of course, the guides and the guide communities,” Pettengell said. “Sometimes there’s not a lot that they would do differently. We do these things we love with those risks involved.”

Nicole Larsen emphasized preparation.

“It is so important to not just know the conditions right then but what is coming,” she said. "Really, you just have to listen to the mountains.”

The Shasta Avalanche Center provides daily forecasts and spring education opportunities, including:



An educational session March 7 at Deadwood Supply Company in Mount Shasta

A virtual seminar on spring safety March 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bray noted avalanche awareness applies to snowmobilers as well.

“Sometimes I think that that’s forgotten,” she said. “That is just as important for them to be educated and supplied with the right gear.”

3. Try skimo — ski mountaineering

Skimo — short for ski mountaineering — is also part of the late-winter lineup. The sport combines climbing uphill on skis using removable “skins” for traction, then transitioning at the top to ski back down. It made its Olympic debut this year.

Mount Ashland Skimo brings that format to Southern Oregon each year, offering a community race that blends endurance, technical transitions and alpine terrain.

Courtesy of Ashland DEVO Members of the Vultures youth race team with Ashland Devo hike a bike up a trail. The nonprofit offers mountain biking programs for students from kindergarten through high school in Southern Oregon.

4. Sign kids up for mountain biking

As snow melts at lower elevations, attention turns to trails. Casey Botts, executive director of Ashland DEVO, said the nonprofit works to build resilience and confidence in young riders.

“We do that through semester-long programs in the spring and fall for kids from kindergarten until 12th grade,” he said. “They’ll start maybe in a flat park and work their way up to the trails.”

Participants should already be comfortable pedaling and stopping safely.

“Beginning mountain bikers aren’t necessarily beginning cyclists,” Botts said. “You want to learn how to cycle first.”

Registration for Ashland Devo’s spring programs opens March 9 at 6:30 p.m. The organization also offers race teams, winter fitness programs and adult rides, including the weekly women’s group WOMBAT — Women on Mountain Bikes and Trails.

5. Start preparing for fire season now

Daffodils are blooming. Grasses are growing.

“It’s a good time to clear around your homes,” Jennifer Bray said. “Get fire ready for this upcoming fire season. There has been lightning on the radar, so kind of early.”

She emphasized defensible space.

“The first five feet around your house is the critical area,” Bray said. “That’s where the embers would come and land.”

She recommends contacting local fire districts for guidance on clearing vegetation and sealing eaves.

A hands-on event, Applegate's All Things Fire Fair, is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rogue Outdoor Gym.

6. Watch for “widowmakers” on trails

Burn scars come with risks.

“If you’re hiking in some of these burned areas, look up, look down and look all around for 'widowmakers,'” Pettengell said. “The dead trees, the snags on the landscape, could fall at any time.”

DanitaDelimont.com/Danita Delimont - stock.adobe.com Male American Goldfinch in breeding plumage, Michigan.

7. Look for migrating birds and eagles

Spring migration is underway.

“I’m seeing American goldfinches and evening grosbeaks,” Bray said. “It’s migration season for sure.”

Pettengell said raptors are active along rivers.

“The bald eagles are happening right now,” he said. “Scott Valley just had a bunch of rains and flooded the Scott River, so the critters in the pastures come out and the eagles and hawks are just having a field day.”

8. Head uphill for darker skies

Clearer nights make for strong stargazing conditions.

“If you’re up for a night hike, Pilot Rock,” Larsen said. She said the mountain south of Ashland offers "360-degree views."

Regional fire lookouts can also provide elevated vantage points. Bring a headlamp for the hike back.

9. Soak in a hot spring or explore the desert

For a slower-paced adventure, consider regional hot springs and open desert landscapes.

“Jackson Wellsprings is a fun adventure," Larsen said, "or Summer Lake Hot Springs if you’ve never been.”

She also recommended Crane Hot Springs in Burns, Oregon.

“It’s an experience,” Larsen said. “It’s a hot tub the size of a swimming pool with black sand on the bottom.”

Farther east, destinations near the Alvord Desert and Steens Mountain offer wide-open views this time of year.

Guests

Nicole Larsen

Jennifer Bray

Ray Pettengell

Casey Botts