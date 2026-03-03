In the rural heart of Canyonville lives a mayor's vision

Canyonville, Oregon, a community of about 1,600 residents along the Interstate 5 corridor, was established in 1852 and is the third-oldest town in Oregon.

Mayor Christine Morgan, a lifelong resident, is serving her second term leading the city. Public service runs in her family: her grandfather and a cousin also served as mayor. After a brief period living in Portland, Morgan returned home.

“I am just a rural girl," she said. "I am not a city girl."

Morgan said her family’s deep roots in the region shape her approach to balancing preservation of Canyonville’s character with infrastructure improvements. The city recently completed a Safe Routes to School sidewalk project to improve pedestrian safety.

Revitalizing the Main Street business district is another priority. City leaders have partnered with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians to support economic development and open a new visitor center.

“We want people to come into our visitors center, see what we have around here, which is history, a lot of history, and just the feel and the quaintness of our town,” Morgan said.

