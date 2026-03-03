© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
The Jefferson Exchange

In the rural heart of Canyonville lives a mayor's vision

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:26 PM PST
A view of downtown Canyonville shows a two-lane Main Street lined with small businesses, including Ken’s Sidewalk Café, with forested hills rising in the background and a 76 gas station sign visible above the rooftops.
Courtesy of Christine Morgan
Downtown Canyonville stretches along Main Street, where small businesses sit against a backdrop of forested hills in this Douglas County community of about 1,600 residents.

Canyonville, Oregon, a community of about 1,600 residents along the Interstate 5 corridor, was established in 1852 and is the third-oldest town in Oregon.

Mayor Christine Morgan, a lifelong resident, is serving her second term leading the city. Public service runs in her family: her grandfather and a cousin also served as mayor. After a brief period living in Portland, Morgan returned home.

“I am just a rural girl," she said. "I am not a city girl."

Morgan said her family’s deep roots in the region shape her approach to balancing preservation of Canyonville’s character with infrastructure improvements. The city recently completed a Safe Routes to School sidewalk project to improve pedestrian safety.

Revitalizing the Main Street business district is another priority. City leaders have partnered with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians to support economic development and open a new visitor center.

“We want people to come into our visitors center, see what we have around here, which is history, a lot of history, and just the feel and the quaintness of our town,” Morgan said.

Guest

  • Christine Morgan, mayor of Canyonville, Oregon
    Canyonville Mayor Christine Morgan smiles while standing indoors in front of a decorative sign that reads, “Home is where love resides … laughter never ends.”
    Courtesy of Christine Morgan
    Canyonville Mayor Christine Morgan, a lifelong resident serving her second term, says her family’s deep roots in the town shape her approach to preserving its character while updating infrastructure.
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
