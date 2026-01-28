Offshore wind raises big questions for small West Coast coastal communities

As large floating wind turbines prepare to dot the Pacific horizon, coastal communities are grappling with the potential impacts on their local economies and infrastructure.

Researchers from Oregon State University and the Shatz Energy Research Center are studying how Community Benefit Agreements (CBAs)—legal tools designed to ensure fair distribution of benefits—might protect these towns.

JPR reporter Roman Battaglia interviewed researchers Julia Bingham and Lauren Hart about their findings.

Capacity gap in small rural towns

A primary finding of the study is a consistent lack of capacity among small, rural coastal communities. Residents often feel overwhelmed by the technical demands of offshore wind discussions and the expertise required to negotiate agreements.

Key concerns include:

Historical Trauma: Residents remember the collapse of the timber industry and fear investing too quickly in another resource-dependent field.

Economic Risk: While there is potential for new jobs, there is an equal fear that change could harm existing coastal economies.

Information Overload: Over 40% of the population feels uncertain, often because they are faced with contradictory information from different sources.

Regional perceptions

Perceptions of offshore wind vary significantly by geography. In Oregon and Washington, residents lean more toward opposition. Humboldt County in Northern California shows higher levels of support for offshore wind energy production, though uncertainty remains high.

Community toolkit

To bridge the gap in coastal community knowledge and awareness of offshore wind energy, researchers are developing a toolkit to help communities navigate negotiations and prepare for future port developments.

Despite federal funding cancellations in October 2025, the team is working with local partners to finalize their analysis by mid-to-late spring. The goal is to provide coastal towns with the structure and expectations required to negotiate effectively.

