The Jefferson Exchange

How the Siskiyou Field Institute brings science to the public

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:24 PM PST
Siskiyou Field Institute in Selma, Oregon.
Siskiyou Field Institute
Siskiyou Field Institute in Selma, Oregon.

Southwest of Grants Pass, along the winding curves of Highway 199, the Siskiyou Field Institute in Selma, Oregon, is tucked into the Illinois River Valley near the base of Eight Dollar Mountain.

The institute’s mission is to deepen understanding of — and connection to — the Klamath-Siskiyou ecoregion through education, scientific research and land stewardship. Each year, the organization shares the work of scientists and naturalists with the public through adult field courses and youth education programs.

Those offerings serve learners of all kinds, from curious kids and teens to developing professionals, outdoor enthusiasts and lifelong learners. Recently, the institute welcomed a new executive director, Tuula Rebhahn.

Guests

  • Tuula Rebhahn, executive director
  • Aliyah Zweig, marketing and outreach coordinator
Tuula Rebhahn, Executive Director of the Siskiyou Field Institute (left) and Aliyah Zweig, SFI Marketing and Outreach Coordinator (right), join Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 14, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Tuula Rebhahn, Executive Director of the Siskiyou Field Institute (left) and Aliyah Zweig, SFI Marketing and Outreach Coordinator (right), join Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Jan. 14, 2026.

The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
