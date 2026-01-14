How the Siskiyou Field Institute brings science to the public

Southwest of Grants Pass, along the winding curves of Highway 199, the Siskiyou Field Institute in Selma, Oregon, is tucked into the Illinois River Valley near the base of Eight Dollar Mountain.

The institute’s mission is to deepen understanding of — and connection to — the Klamath-Siskiyou ecoregion through education, scientific research and land stewardship. Each year, the organization shares the work of scientists and naturalists with the public through adult field courses and youth education programs.

Those offerings serve learners of all kinds, from curious kids and teens to developing professionals, outdoor enthusiasts and lifelong learners. Recently, the institute welcomed a new executive director, Tuula Rebhahn.

Guests

Tuula Rebhahn , executive director

, executive director Aliyah Zweig, marketing and outreach coordinator