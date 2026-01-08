© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Community Works raises awareness about human trafficking in the Rogue Valley

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 8, 2026 at 3:00 PM PST
Tanya Day, Community Outreach Manager at Community Works (left) and Crystal Buhler, Justice Services Program Manager at Community Works (right) join Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the studio on Jan. 8, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Community Works of Jackson County will convene its ambassadors at 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Paschal Winery for a gathering centered on connection, awareness and impact during Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The meeting will provide insights into the problem of human trafficking in the Rogue Valley and the work being done to support surviving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Help is available

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is available. The National Human Trafficking Hotline offers confidential support and service referrals 24/7 in more than 200 languages.

Call: 1-888-373-7888
Text: "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733 (BEFREE)
Live Chat/Website: humantraffickinghotline.org
If someone is in immediate danger, always call 911.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is operated by the non-governmental organization Polaris Project and is not a law enforcement authority.

Guests

  • Tanya Day, community outreach manager at Community Works
  • Crystal Buhler, justice services program manager at Community Works
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
