Community Works raises awareness about human trafficking in the Rogue Valley

Community Works of Jackson County will convene its ambassadors at 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Paschal Winery for a gathering centered on connection, awareness and impact during Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

The meeting will provide insights into the problem of human trafficking in the Rogue Valley and the work being done to support surviving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Help is available

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is available. The National Human Trafficking Hotline offers confidential support and service referrals 24/7 in more than 200 languages.

Call: 1-888-373-7888

Text: "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733 (BEFREE)

Live Chat/Website: humantraffickinghotline.org

If someone is in immediate danger, always call 911.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is operated by the non-governmental organization Polaris Project and is not a law enforcement authority.

