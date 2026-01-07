JX Outside: Winter season activities in southern Oregon and northern California

Nicole Larsen and Jen Bray join the JX in the studio with phone guests Justi Hansen, Executive Director of the Nordic Center at Mt. Shasta and Shon Bullock, an expert in extreme kayaking and owner of Locks Media.

Jen Bray (left) and Nicole Larsen (right) join Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio for an episode of JX Outside on Jan. 6, 2026.

ABOUT THE GUESTS

Nicole Larsen is one of our resident outdoor enthusiasts. She loves horses, backcountry skiing and mountain biking. She’s a lifelong trail runner who grew up on Mount Ashland and now lives on a small ranch in Northern California.

Jen Bray is a returning guest on JX Outside. Jen is a Navy veteran with 26 years of experience in wildland firefighting in the Klamath Mountains. She has climbed Mount Shasta three times for Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and explored many trails throughout Siskiyou County and Southern Oregon.

Justi Hansen is the director of the Mount Shasta Nordic Center. She has spent the last 27 years skiing, cycling, and working in the mountains around Mount Shasta. With experience as a ski patroller and mountain guide, Hansen now leads outdoor recreation activities at Mt. Shasta.

Shon Bullock is an award-winning filmmaker from Mount Shasta and a former professional whitewater kayaker. He’s worked at the highest levels of action sports and adventure media, including leading major productions for GoPro. He now runs Locks Media, which creates documentary films rooted in wild places and river culture.

