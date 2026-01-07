© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

JX Outside: Winter season activities in southern Oregon and northern California

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 7, 2026 at 8:59 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Shon Bullock kayaks with friends on Dec. 26, 2025. He talked about his adventures during an episode of JX Outside on the Jefferson Exchange on Jan. 6, 2026.
Shon Bullock
Shon Bullock kayaks with friends on Dec. 26, 2025. He talked about his adventures during an episode of JX Outside on the Jefferson Exchange on Jan. 6, 2026.

Nicole Larsen and Jen Bray join the JX in the studio with phone guests Justi Hansen, Executive Director of the Nordic Center at Mt. Shasta and Shon Bullock, an expert in extreme kayaking and owner of Locks Media.

Jen Bray (left) and Nicole Larsen (right) join Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio for an episode of JX Outside on Jan. 6, 2026.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Jen Bray (left) and Nicole Larsen (right) join Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio for an episode of JX Outside on Jan. 6, 2026.

ABOUT THE GUESTS

Nicole Larsen is one of our resident outdoor enthusiasts. She loves horses, backcountry skiing and mountain biking. She’s a lifelong trail runner who grew up on Mount Ashland and now lives on a small ranch in Northern California.

Jen Bray is a returning guest on JX Outside. Jen is a Navy veteran with 26 years of experience in wildland firefighting in the Klamath Mountains. She has climbed Mount Shasta three times for Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and explored many trails throughout Siskiyou County and Southern Oregon.

Justi Hansen is the director of the Mount Shasta Nordic Center. She has spent the last 27 years skiing, cycling, and working in the mountains around Mount Shasta. With experience as a ski patroller and mountain guide, Hansen now leads outdoor recreation activities at Mt. Shasta.

Shon Bullock is an award-winning filmmaker from Mount Shasta and a former professional whitewater kayaker. He’s worked at the highest levels of action sports and adventure media, including leading major productions for GoPro. He now runs Locks Media, which creates documentary films rooted in wild places and river culture.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay