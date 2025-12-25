A child's harrowing mountain adventure reveals hope, community and love

Kimberly Carlson Aesara is author of the award-winning novel "Out of the Shadows." She graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in literature and currently teaches at Shasta Community College. Kimberly Carlson Aesara joins the Exchange to discuss her latest book, "Unwrapping Christmas, a novel."

Kimberly will be at Bloomsbury Books on Dec 4 at 7pm to discuss her new novel, "Unwrapping Christmas."