The Jefferson Exchange

A child's harrowing mountain adventure reveals hope, community and love

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 25, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Kimberly Carlson Aesara

Kimberly Carlson Aesara is author of the award-winning novel "Out of the Shadows." She graduated from Humboldt State University with a degree in literature and currently teaches at Shasta Community College. Kimberly Carlson Aesara joins the Exchange to discuss her latest book, "Unwrapping Christmas, a novel."

Kimberly will be at Bloomsbury Books on Dec 4 at 7pm to discuss her new novel, "Unwrapping Christmas."

Kimberly Carlson Aesara, author of "Unwrapping Christmas" and Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Nov. 12, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Kimberly Carlson Aesara, author of "Unwrapping Christmas" and Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on Nov. 12, 2025.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
