Shasta supervisors want a ballot measure on Flock cameras

Shasta County supervisors directed staff to explore a ballot measure on whether to ban Flock license plate readers. The sheriff’s office has an agreement for 24 cameras, while Shasta Lake operates two more. The county’s contract is funded with Zogg Fire settlement money earmarked for arson investigation equipment. More than 40 people spoke during public comment, with only eight supporting the cameras. Sheriff Michael Johnson defended their investigative value and offered to strengthen privacy safeguards. Supervisors plan to revisit the issue Dec. 8. ijpr.org

Ashland School District proposes closing two schools, parents have questions

The Ashland School District has proposed closing Bellview Elementary School and TRAILS Outdoor School and using their buildings for other programs. District officials project a 13% enrollment decline over four years. The proposal is part of a response to an almost $8 million budget deficit identified in spring 2025. Bellview would house early learning and family services, while students would be grouped by grade at remaining campuses. The plan would also change staff professional development schedules. Parents have raised concerns about school schedules, the timeline and neighborhood school closures ahead of a tentative December board decision.

Coos Bay commercial fishermen feel forgotten; the international port says it's doing what it can

Commercial fishermen at Charleston Marina say deteriorating docks and equipment failures are costing them work. One fishing operator estimated her boat lost about $30,000 after fuel and ice shortages prevented a halibut trip. Port commissioners reduced Charleston’s spending authority by nearly $1.2 million over four years in budget adjustments that made room for railroad expenses. Port leaders say Charleston and the railroad share a general fund, and the port has sought nearly $12 million for marina and shipyard improvements. Fishermen say repairs cannot wait for revenue from a proposed port expansion.

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