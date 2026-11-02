School closures, election disputes, ICE activity and fire consolidation

Roseburg elementary school to close due to budget deficits

The Roseburg School Board voted unanimously to close Fir Grove Elementary School at the end of the school year. District leadership cited an 11% enrollment drop since 2016, declining state funding, and $8.5 million in required building repairs. The closure will save roughly $1.3 million annually. The school's 200 students will transfer to seven other local elementary schools, while specialized programs for students with disabilities will be relocated to continue serving families.

California officials rebuff DOJ demands for private voter records

Northern California election officials rejected 48-hour demands from the U.S. Department of Justice to surrender private voter information and set aside ballots based on an unverified list of alleged non-citizens. Local registrars cited state privacy laws and legal risks. A federal judge subsequently denied a related DOJ petition, ruling that states maintain constitutional authority over election administration and criticizing the federal government's lack of proof.

Coos Bay ICE detention prompts community response

Federal immigration agents briefly detained a local landscaper in Coos Bay before releasing him the same evening. Prompted by a witness, the South Coast Health Equity Coalition quickly connected the family with legal counsel. Advocacy leaders noted the incident was an isolated enforcement action rather than a widespread regional operation, but urged families to maintain emergency preparedness plans.

Jackson County Fire District 5 combines operations with District 3

Struggling with past leadership turmoil, a $3 million budget deficit, and a $1.4 million FEMA loan, Jackson County Fire District 5 will transition all staffing and management to Fire District 3 at year-end. This operational combination enables Fire District 5 to keep stations continuously open and stabilize finances to pay off long-term debts without requiring a formal voter-approved merger.

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