South Coast housing expands as rural hospitals team up

More affordable housing options coming to Oregon’s South Coast

Applications are open for 105 new apartments in North Bend, with rental assistance and supportive services available for some residents. In Gold Beach, construction is expected to begin in December on 19 apartments for homeless seniors and domestic violence survivors.

Healthcare and rising costs divide Bentz and Beck in Oregon’s 2nd District

Democrat Chris Beck says Medicaid cuts threaten rural hospitals and wants to repeal the law Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz supported. Bentz defends its work requirements and points to funding for rural hospitals. Their race offers voters in Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon competing approaches to healthcare and rising costs.

State approves Oregon’s first rural hospital network

Eleven hospitals, including those in five South Coast communities and Lakeview, will pool their buying power and share data tools while keeping local ownership. The partnership could help small hospitals afford supplies and technology as rising costs and staffing shortages strain rural healthcare.

Ashland City Council makes parks fee permanent

Ashland utility customers will keep paying the $5.15 monthly charge, which supplies 10% of the parks budget and was set to expire next June. Households enrolled in the city’s low-income utility assistance program will receive help covering half the fee.

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