More affordable housing options coming to Oregon's South Coast

The North Bend City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities are spearheading two new affordable housing projects in Gold Beach and North Bend.

In December, the organization plans to break ground on Anchor Point Apartments, a 19-unit development in Gold Beach for homeless seniors and domestic violence survivors.

Matthew Vorderstrasse, executive director for the housing authorities, said the South Coast already has an aging population.

"When you also couple that with the fact that seniors are disproportionately represented within the homeless community, we see a [sic] aging demographic where people that are on fixed incomes are being priced out of housing," he said.

The $13.3 million development, funded through Oregon Housing and Community Services, will transform an existing property.

Residents must earn less than 30% of the area’s median income and will pay rent on a sliding scale based on their financial situation.

Matthew Vorderstrasse / North Bend City/Coos-Curry Housing Authorities A site plan of the future Anchor Point Apartments in Gold Beach, Ore.

Construction is estimated to take about 18 months.

Meanwhile, the agency is also accepting applications for 105 new affordable apartments in North Bend.

The first phase of North Bend Family Housing focuses on working families, extremely low-income households and people who are chronically homeless with serious mental illness.

Vorderstrasse said the one- to three-bedroom apartments will help address several needs.

"We're about 2,000 units short for the current population that we have, and so we're trying to build from that deficit so that we can fill in that gap," he said. "We also are running into situations where we don't have enough supportive housing for folks, and so for some folks that are coming out of homelessness that might have additional mental health issues, the existing housing we have is not necessarily equipped to be able to support them."

Residents will have access to supportive services, including case management, addiction recovery and mental health treatment.

Phase two will add 48 apartments for agricultural workers and young adults. Construction on that phase is expected to be completed in early 2028.

The North Bend project will cost about $80 million, funded by OHCS, Agriculture Workforce Housing Tax Credits and a loan.

Rents are set at fair market rates, with some residents receiving rental assistance through vouchers.

Leasing is underway. Interested residents should contact Cushman & Wakefield, the property's management company, at (541) 982-3400 or northbendhousingmgr@cushwake.com.

Those in need of project-based vouchers or permanent supportive housing should contact the housing authorities at (541) 756-4111.