Oregon governor debate, a nickel mine deal and a Grants Pass shelter dispute

Oregon’s second gubernatorial debate features few fireworks, plenty of policy

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Republican challenger Christine Drazan offered competing approaches to taxes, affordability and schools during their second debate in Medford. Drazan pledged to reduce taxes, while Kotek emphasized preserving funding for public services. The candidates also addressed Southern Oregon University, rural health care and wildfire impacts. Both opposed a sales tax and supported a moratorium on new data centers.

A proposed nickel mine near Gold Beach has a buyer, but years of studies remain

A Canadian company pursuing the Red Flat nickel mine near Gold Beach has secured an agreement with a U.S. refiner to buy nickel if the mine opens. Years of feasibility studies and environmental reviews remain before mining could begin. Homeland Nickel expects a preliminary economic analysis in the first half of 2027, while buyer Westwin Elements plans to build a full-scale refinery.

Grants Pass warns Parker’s Place shelter developer of grant violations

Grants Pass says the developer of Parker’s Place Village has failed to meet its homeless shelter grant agreement, citing concerns about resident safety, services and spending documentation. Elk Island Trading Group proposed continuing the project with the city or selling the property to it for an estimated $821,000 after crediting grant funding. The city’s next steps remain unclear.