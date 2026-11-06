Regional midterm elections bring key leadership shifts, incumbent wins, and tax measure defeats

State senate race preserves Oregon's democratic supermajority

In Oregon’s most expensive State Senate contest, Democrat Denise Krause defeated Republican Brad Hicks after the candidates raised more than $3 million combined. Krauss's victory ensured Democrats retain their three-fifths supermajority in the state Senate. Additionally, Democrat Virginia Stapleton holds a lead in State Senate District 11.

Bandon unseats longtime mayor; coastal results mixed

In Bandon, city council member Joshua Adamson defeated 22-year incumbent mayor Mary Schamehorn with two-thirds of the vote, aiming to rebuild trust following city hall turmoil. Elsewhere on the coast, Coos County Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio won re-election with 70% of the vote, and Curry County Commissioner Lynn Coker defeated challenger Jeremy Dumire. Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti won re-election unopposed, while North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelki secured another term but must address pool funding after voters rejected a property tax levy.

Josephine County rejects law enforcement levy while electing commissioners

Josephine County voters rejected Measure 17-129, a five-year law enforcement property tax levy, with 55% voting no. The measure's failure is projected to reduce adult jail capacity by more than half and eliminate juvenile detention operations. In commissioner races, Colleen Martin and Mark Jones won positions one and two, respectively, pledging board stability.

Jackson County retains incumbents; Shasta College bond fails

Jackson County voters opted for continuity, re-electing Republican incumbent commissioners Colleen Roberts and Rick Dyer over Democratic challengers Isabella Lee Tibbitts and Lindi Reichenbach. In Northern California, a $129 million facility bond for Shasta College failed after falling short of the required 55% voter approval across Trinity, Tehama, and Shasta counties.

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