Jackson, Josephine county races, CASA shutdown and Kalshi

Jackson County commissioners seek fourth terms as challengers call for change

Jackson County Republican commissioners Colleen Roberts and Rick Dyer are seeking fourth terms in the Nov. 3 election. Challengers Isabella Lee Tibbetts and Lyndi Reichenbach say the county needs new leadership and more investment in wildfire prevention and emergency preparedness.

Four candidates vie for two Josephine County Commission seats

Four candidates are competing for two Josephine County commission seats after years of recalls and leadership turnover. Appointed Commissioner Colene Martin faces former Commissioner John West, whom voters recalled in 2024, for Position 1. Chad Hansen and Mark Jones are running for Position 2, with differing views on rural housing development, Oregon land use laws and renewing a local public safety levy.

CASA shutdown leaves Coos and Curry foster children waiting for advocates

About 70 foster children in Coos and Curry counties are temporarily without services from their court-appointed volunteers. Oregon Coast Community Action ended its CASA program Oct. 9 after the Oregon CASA Network ended its agreement with the agency. The statewide network is taking over temporarily while seeking a new local partner.

Alturas Indian Rancheria is entering prediction market business with Kalshi partnership

Modoc County’s Alturas Indian Rancheria has partnered with federally regulated exchange Kalshi in an agreement that will allow the tribe to develop apps accessing its prediction markets. The announcement follows an appeals court ruling that tribes were likely to succeed in claims that Kalshi violated federal Indian gaming law. Some tribal leaders warn that prediction markets threaten tribal sovereignty and compete with traditional gaming.