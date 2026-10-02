Roseburg camping, salmon and ICE detentions

Roseburg City Council votes down yet another urban campground proposal

Roseburg city councilors voted 6-2 to stop considering two downtown parking lots as homeless campground sites. The lots could accommodate about 64 tent spaces, but concerns included their locations, permitting costs and parking needed for planned college housing. The city has repeatedly rejected potential sites. Councilors agreed to hold another study session to discuss options.

How the Coquille Indian Tribe is working to restore Chinook and protect its traditions

The Coquille Indian Tribe’s Salmon Celebration connects people to its homeland through food, songs and traditions. But the salmon comes from Columbia River tribes because the local Chinook run has collapsed. The tribe and state are removing invasive bass and raising young salmon to rebuild the population. Fish from earlier releases are beginning to return, offering signs of progress.

Activists say ICE detained 21 people in Southern Oregon raids

Rogue Valley Migra Watch says ICE detained at least 21 people during raids targeting cannabis farms in Medford and Cave Junction. Authorities have not confirmed the count. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies participated in a drug trafficking investigation and did not cooperate with immigration enforcement. The advocacy group questioned local law enforcement’s role in the operations.

