Klamath ambulance cuts, Curry County sheriff dispute and Medford development reveal

The JPR news team discusses some of the biggest stories from around the region this week.

At a Grants Pass ranch, horses become part of therapy

At Ruby Ranch Mental Health in Grants Pass, therapist Kim Ibarra uses horses to help young clients work through trauma. But her waitlist can stretch to five months, and recruiting qualified therapists to rural Southern Oregon is difficult. CareOregon’s decision to stop covering out-of-network providers in 2025 also forced Ibarra to stop seeing three clients and remove others from her waitlist.

Rural Klamath County fire district cancels ambulance service

Klamath County Fire District 3 is ending ambulance service east of Sprague River because officials say they can no longer afford it. Medicare and Medicaid reimburse about 15% of what the district bills, and calls without hospital transport generate no revenue. Ten employees are losing their jobs. Neighboring agencies will provide ambulance coverage, but residents will face longer response times.

Oregon sheriffs cut ties with Curry County Sheriff John Ward

The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association has permanently barred Curry County Sheriff John Ward from its board. The association acted after reviewing a county-commissioned investigation that accused Ward of concealing his handling of private donations. Tax records show a foundation donated about $390,000 to the sheriff’s office and its search-and-rescue program. Ward denies wrongdoing and calls the investigation illegitimate.

Here’s the original company behind Medford's Creekside Quarter

City officials confirmed that Southern California-based Perk Development was behind Medford’s original Creekside Quarter concept. The city never reached an agreement with Perk, which did not submit a proposal when Medford later sought a conference center developer. Texas-based Garfield Public/Private submitted the only proposal. The city is also studying two possible locations for a minor league baseball stadium.

Guests