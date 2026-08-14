Shasta County clerk reprimanded, Ashland clinic sued, tariffs favor Oregon seafood industry and coastal martens win protection

The JPR news team discusses some of the biggest stories from around the region this week.

Shasta County supervisors censure outgoing Clerk Clint Curtis

Shasta County supervisors voted 3-1 to censure County Clerk Clint Curtis after an investigation found he made threatening remarks to employees and used county time for campaign activity. Curtis denied the allegations. He will leave office after losing the June primary to Joanna Francescut.

Southern Oregon Chiropractic faces another lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse

A former patient is suing Southern Oregon Chiropractic for $950,000, alleging massage therapist Kevin Farrow sexually abused her in 2021. The lawsuit alleges the clinic failed to adequately respond to earlier complaints. Farrow faces three criminal sexual abuse charges.

South Coast seafood processors say tariffs are an old problem, not a new crisis

A state report says tariffs are creating challenges for Oregon exporters. But South Coast seafood processors say tariffs are a “mixed bag,” with some companies potentially benefiting when tariffs make imported seafood more expensive. For many processors, state environmental regulations remain a more immediate concern.

Judge limits off-road vehicle use in Oregon Dunes to protect coastal marten

A federal judge has temporarily restricted off-road vehicle use in parts of the Oregon Dunes to protect threatened coastal martens. Fewer than 400 are estimated to remain, including around 70 in the dunes.

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