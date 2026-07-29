SOU cuts, $300K boat salvage in Coos Bay, Talent rejects truck stop

The JPR news team discusses the biggest stories from around the region this week.

Southern Oregon University finalizes Vitality Plan cuts

Southern Oregon University has released the final version of its Vitality Plan, which calls for cutting $20 million — nearly 20% of the university's budget.

While administrators initially proposed deeper cuts, the revised plan preserves the financial mathematics and human service majors. Music industry and production will be the only academic program eliminated.

About 61 full-time employees will lose their jobs as the university works to address what administrators have described as an existential budget crisis driven by declining enrollment and low state funding. Oregon ranks 46th nationally in higher education funding. Without the cuts, SOU projects it would run out of cash by next June.

Coos Bay tackles $300,000 boat salvage

The city of Coos Bay has completed the removal of the Commando, a wooden fishing boat that sank July 2 after a bilge pump failed.

Because the owner did not remove the uninsured vessel, the city approved an emergency contract and is paying about $300,000 upfront from its capital fund to cover the salvage and disposal.

Officials bypassed the normal bidding process under emergency rules to prevent fuel leaks and protect the marina's docks from damage.

Fee hikes in Talent and denied permits in Phoenix

Talent officials are considering a new public safety fee as the city works to close a persistent $500,000 budget deficit.

Under the proposal, residential fees would nearly double to $10 a month. Commercial properties, nonprofits and churches would pay based on estimated vehicle trips. Talent Middle School's monthly public safety fee, for example, could increase from about $20 to more than $700 under the formula.

Phoenix council says no to proposed new truck stop

The Phoenix City Council voted to deny a permit for a proposed 7-Eleven truck stop after residents raised concerns about traffic, noise and light pollution.

The developer can appeal the decision to Oregon's Land Use Board of Appeals.

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