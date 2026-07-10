Tule Lake's legacy, housing for older adults and a mining debate

The JPR news team discusses the biggest stories from around the region this week.

Eighty years later, survivors say Tule Lake still has lessons for America

Survivors and descendants gathered at the former Tule Lake Segregation Center to mark 80 years since World War II incarceration ended. Many drew parallels between the incarceration of Japanese Americans and today's immigration enforcement, arguing the site's history remains a warning against fear, prejudice and the loss of civil liberties.

Phoenix project will add 40 affordable homes for older adults

A new affordable housing development in Phoenix will create 40 homes for adults 55 and older, helping address a shortage of senior housing following the Almeda Fire. The community will include supportive services designed to help residents age in place.

A Canadian company wants to open North America's largest nickel mine in Southern Oregon

Homeland Nickel hopes to develop what it says could become North America's largest nickel mine in southwest Oregon. Supporters cite domestic mineral production and national security, while opponents warn the project could threaten forests, rivers and wildlife.