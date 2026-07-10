Phoenix project will add 40 affordable homes for older adults

A new affordable housing development for older adults is coming to Phoenix, replacing housing that was lost in the 2020 Almeda Fire and has yet to be rebuilt.

The nonprofit AGE+ has secured a $7.8 million grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services to build Phoenix Commons, a development of 40 modular homes for low-income adults 55 and older.

The project aims to address a shortage of affordable, accessible housing for older adults in the Rogue Valley. An assisted living facility that once occupied the property burned in the Almeda Fire, leaving fewer housing options for low-income seniors.

AGE+ CEO Stephanie Hooper said rebuilding those housing options has remained a priority.

"The property that was there before was assisted living for low-income older adults, and it has not been rebuilt," she said. "Given the percentage of older adults that lost their housing in the Almeda Fire, we still have not gained that back."

Some of the homes will be reserved for adults 55 and older and those earning up to 50% of the area median income, as well as people with disabilities. The remaining homes will serve adults 55 and older earning up to 60% of the area median income.

Phoenix Commons also will include a community center and services such as transportation to grocery stores, technology assistance and companionship.

Jane Vaughan / JPR The site of the future Phoenix Commons housing project, shown on July 9, 2026.

The homes, located on South Pacific Highway, will be modular units designed to look like cottages.

"There's no silver bullet in terms of how we get housing production goals met," Hooper said. "This is one that we have found works really well for this population in rural areas."

AGE+ has already built two similar projects in Talent. Hooper said using the same modular design used in the Talent projects should speed construction.

"We have a really solid design that is accessible, that incorporates universal design principles, that has no step entry and is very suitable for aging in place," she said.

Hooper said the development is designed to help older adults remain independent while fostering a sense of community.

Even with the state grant, AGE+ still needs to raise between $300,000 and $400,000 to complete Phoenix Commons.

Hooper estimates the site will open in 12 to 18 months.