A new Oregon home-sharing program aims to help seniors stay in their homes

A new home-sharing program aims to help older adults in Douglas and Coos counties remain in their homes while creating affordable housing options for students and workers.

Housing nonprofit NeighborWorks Umpqua has partnered with the national home-sharing platform Nesterly to launch the service.

Nesterly verifies users through background and reference checks, income and employment verification, and offers social work services. NeighborWorks Umpqua provides housing counseling and financial coaching.

Homeowners and renters create profiles that are vetted before they're posted. Stays must be at least a month long.

"As housing costs continue to rise and rental options remain limited across Southern Oregon, Nesterly offers a practical way to create new housing opportunities without the cost or delay of new construction," according to a press release from NeighborWorks Umpqua.

NeighborWorks Umpqua's Director of Homeownership and Financial Access Emily Warren Wylie said the focus is on renters who are traveling workers or students.

"It's also just such a mutually beneficial relationship that homeowners are able to supplement their income, they're able to reduce social isolation and make those connections, get help around the house," she said.

Renters can also reduce their monthly housing costs by exchanging services, such as household tasks, for lower rent.

However, the program isn't just for older homeowners and workers or students. Anyone is welcome to participate.

Wylie said the goal is to match those who have extra space with those seeking affordable housing.

"I would just like to see matches continue, and then hopefully this program will bring more people to our counseling services, and we can create future homeowners and make sure that people are able to live in their homes long term, especially in older age," she said.

NeighborWorks Umpqua pays for Nesterly's license through a grant. The platform charges homeowners 2.5% of the monthly rent and a one-time booking fee of $95 to $195.

The nonprofit aims to create 50 home-sharing matches in Douglas and Coos counties during the program's first year. The service launched in April, and no matches have been confirmed yet.

"This program has been so successful on the East Coast, especially for students, and I just think it can do a lot of good for the participants involved in the home shares," Wylie said.

People interested in participating can create a profile through Nesterly or submit an interest form through NeighborWorks Umpqua.

