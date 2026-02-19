Five years after the Almeda Fire: Recovery and resilience

-
‘Still feeling it’: Phoenix-Talent School District enrollment remains low, five years after Almeda FireFamilies were flung across the Rogue Valley, and the country, after the 2020 Almeda Fire. That continues to have a huge impact on school enrollment.
-
After the Almeda Fire displaced hundreds of families, Talent’s Gateway Project created a temporary RV village that helped Phoenix-Talent students return to school and community life.
-
The Almeda Fire was a wake-up call for many in the Rogue Valley, where evacuations and coordination between emergency departments were somewhat chaotic. Since then, first responders and residents have worked to apply what they learned.
-
The mobile home park burned down in 2020, but it took years to be rebuilt, leaving many residents stuck in limbo.
-
The Almeda Fire turned the Bear Creek Greenway between Ashland and Phoenix into a barren, ashy landscape. Recovery has involved many partners and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.