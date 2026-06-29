Jackson County library approves policy changes months after internet use incident

The Jackson County Library District board has approved changes to its internet use and privacy policies following a December incident involving a patron who viewed videos of naked children on a public library computer.

In December, Nicholas Johnson, a patron at the Talent branch, watched the videos on a library computer. The Jackcson County District Attorney did not file criminal charges because the material didn’t meet the legal definition of child sexual abuse material, despite Johnson telling responding officers the videos aroused him and that he is a registered sex offender.

Board meeting materials say these new policy changes are "part of JCLS’s plan to improve clarity and accountability after an incident at the Talent Branch in December 2025."

Under the new policies, patrons must stop viewing any site if directed by library staff, and staff can end any internet session if the material is inappropriate for a public library setting. The rules apply to both public computers and personal devices used in library buildings.

The updated policy replaces the word “obscene," with "inappropriate," but it does not define what qualifies as inappropriate.

Community Engagement Manager Josh Letsinger said the answer may come from other policies that are currently being reviewed.

"There's still going to be some gray area," he said. "But if you do kind of look into policies and rules of conduct, it's if people are uncomfortable or people around you are uncomfortable while you're visiting the library, that can be something that can be approached."

Letsinger declined to comment on whether the matter is up to staff discretion, but said training might also offer some clarity.

"That's why we have lawyers and an entire legal system because things are open for discussion and can be subjective," he said. "Right now, our goal is to just provide the safest environment we can for our patrons."

Assistant Director of Support Services Kelda Vath explained the changes at a recent board meeting.

"[If] they're looking at things that are not appropriate for a library setting, it was articulated that they need to listen to staff if they are asked to stop looking at that," she said.

The December incident also led to the departure of Executive Director Kari May. The board has hired a search firm to recruit a permanent replacement, while Frank Phillips serves as interim executive director.

Johnson received a six-month ban from Jackson County libraries and permanently lost his internet privileges at district libraries.