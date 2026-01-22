Jackson County library board votes to negotiate termination with director

The board of the Jackson County Library District voted unanimously Wednesday to begin termination negotiations with Library Director Kari May, who remains on paid administrative leave.

May was placed on leave following incidents in December at the Talent library branch, where a patron watched videos of naked children.

Initially, the patron faced a one-week suspension of library privileges. After a public backlash over the response, the library later permanently revoked his internet access.

At Wednesday's board meeting, the board extended May's leave until Thursday, Jan. 29.

The board also voted to ask May to resign rather than be dismissed and to hire an investigator to examine the library’s human resources department, following allegations of retaliatory and inappropriate behavior.

May has led the library district for more than seven years. At recent public meetings, many employees have praised her leadership, while others have claimed library administration is toxic and corrupt.

In a statement Thursday, the library district said all branches and services will continue to operate without interruption.

"Our dedicated staff across the district remain focused on providing reliable access to information, resources, and welcoming public spaces for all community members," their statement said.

Assistant Director of Public Services Kelda Vath is serving as acting director while May is on leave.

The library district has also hired a consultant to investigate the incidents in Talent, including whether policies were properly enforced.

The Jackson County District Attorney's Office said it will not file charges against the patron, identified as Nicholas Johnson.

In footage released by the district attorney's office, he was seen watching videos showing a baby’s diaper being changed and children bathing.

In police body camera footage, Johnson told officers he got aroused by the videos and said he is a registered sex offender.

But District Attorney Patrick Green said the videos do not meet the legal definition of child sexual abuse material and were therefore not illegal to view.

The library's internet acceptable use policy states that filtering technology is used to block child pornography and other material that is obscene or harmful to minors, while noting "no filter can guarantee total success."

The policy also allows the library to regulate behavior, particularly if it would threaten the health or safety of minors or create a sexually hostile environment for staff and patrons. Access to legally obscene material is prohibited.

Library officials say they are reviewing policies, training staff and strengthening safeguards to prevent similar incidents.

The board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29, at 10:15 a.m.