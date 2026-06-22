© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Debrief

SOU cuts and Shasta County lawsuit

Published June 19, 2026 at 11:06 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
A middle aged man with gray hair sits at a conference table. He is talking and gesturing with his hands.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
Southern Oregon University President Rick Bailey answers questions from reporters at a press conference on May 8, 2026.

The JPR news team discusses the top news stories they've worked on this week.

Shasta County won't defend voter-approved Measure B in court
Shasta County supervisors voted not to defend Measure B after California sued over the voter-approved election measure. The initiative would require voter ID, hand-count ballots and limit mail voting, changes the state says violate California law. Measure supporters can still seek to intervene and defend the measure.

Southern Oregon University will cut one-fifth of its budget
Southern Oregon University's trustees unanimously approved a plan to cut more than $20 million — about one-fifth of the university's budget — to address a financial crisis. The plan eliminates three degree programs, cuts about 66 full-time positions and qualifies SOU for a $15 million state financial rescue package.

The Debrief