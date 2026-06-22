SOU cuts and Shasta County lawsuit

The JPR news team discusses the top news stories they've worked on this week.

Shasta County won't defend voter-approved Measure B in court

Shasta County supervisors voted not to defend Measure B after California sued over the voter-approved election measure. The initiative would require voter ID, hand-count ballots and limit mail voting, changes the state says violate California law. Measure supporters can still seek to intervene and defend the measure.

Southern Oregon University will cut one-fifth of its budget

Southern Oregon University's trustees unanimously approved a plan to cut more than $20 million — about one-fifth of the university's budget — to address a financial crisis. The plan eliminates three degree programs, cuts about 66 full-time positions and qualifies SOU for a $15 million state financial rescue package.