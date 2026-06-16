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Shasta County won't defend voter-approved Measure B in court

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:04 PM PDT
A sign in front of a large building with a clock tower on top. The sign says "County of Shasta California, Administration Center, 1450 Court Street."
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Shasta County Administration Center, where the Board of Supervisors meets.

Supporters can still intervene in court to defend the election measure after county leaders opted not to take on the legal fight.

Shasta County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday not to defend Measure B against a lawsuit filed by the California attorney general.

The charter amendment, approved by voters in the June primary, would make sweeping changes to the county's elections system.

Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit sued shortly after the election, arguing several provisions violate California law, including requiring hand-counting of ballots and restricting voting by mail.

Supporters urged the board to defend the measure during Tuesday's meeting.

"Your disagreement with the tenets of the measure, which has been voted into law, should not affect or diminish your overarching role of supporting the electorate's will to implement Measure B," supporter Deirdre Holliday told supervisors.

County Counsel Joseph Larmour said the county previously sought guidance from the court while another lawsuit challenging Measure B was pending. In March 2025, a judge ordered the county to continue processing the measure for the ballot.

The county also declined to defend Measure B in another lawsuit, which was filed by Redding resident Jennifer Kastke in an effort to keep it off the ballot. Instead, the measure's proponents intervened and defended it themselves. A judge allowed the measure to remain on the ballot but did not rule on whether its provisions were legal.

"Nobody's preventing the proponents of Measure B from hiring counsel and arguing their position in a court of law," former Shasta County Public Defender Jeff Gorder said. "They have the ability to do that."

Supervisors made the decision during closed session. Supervisor Kevin Crye was absent.
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Politics & Government Top StoriesAppfeedCalifornia NewsShasta CountyVotingCalifornia voting
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
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