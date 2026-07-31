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The Debrief

SOU budget, tribal dispute and Bandon schools

By JPR News Team
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:12 PM PDT
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The archway in front of Southern Oregon University's Churchill Hall.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
The archway in front of Southern Oregon University's Churchill Hall.

The JPR news team discusses the biggest stories from around the region this week.

Southern Oregon University’s Fiscal Balancing Act
Southern Oregon University has approved its budget after a delay tied to the school's financial crisis. Trustees unanimously approved the spending plan, but raised concerns about declining enrollment and ongoing structural deficits. The university is relying on $15 million in emergency state funding as it works to cut $20 million through its Vitality Plan.

Internal Turmoil at Alturas Indian Rancheria
The Alturas Indian Rancheria remains embroiled in an internal leadership dispute and federal scrutiny over several business ventures. Tribal members accuse current leaders of misusing tribal funds, while the Bureau of Indian Affairs has ordered commercial operations near Yreka to stop, saying they lack authorization.

Bandon School District names interim superintendent

The Bandon School District has hired veteran educator Steve Sugg as interim superintendent following months of leadership turnover. Sugg takes over after the resignation of the former superintendent and several school board members amid ongoing controversy in the district.

Conservation effort protects 40,000 acres in Siskiyou County

A conservation effort in western Siskiyou County has permanently protected 40,000 acres from future development. Supporters say the project will help preserve wildlife habitat, improve forest management and reduce wildfire risk.

Guests

  • Maria Carter, JPR news director
  • Roman Battaglia, JPR reporter
  • Jane Vaughan, JPR reporter
  • Justin Higginbottom, JPR reporter
  • Theo Greenly, JPR Oregon South Coast reporter
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JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
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