Bandon School District hires interim superintendent

Bandon School District’s new interim superintendent began work Tuesday, taking over a district that has faced teacher resignations, community complaints and allegations of administrative misconduct.

The school board unanimously approved Steve Sugg’s contract Monday night. His appointment follows the departure of former Superintendent Shauna Schmerer, who resigned in May amid an outside investigation into her conduct.

Sugg said one of his biggest priorities will be restoring confidence in the school district.

Theo Greenly / JPR The Bandon School District approved Steve Sugg's contract Monday evening and Sugg began work Tuesday morning. "I've been in the office I think about 15 or 20 minutes," Sugg said. "Just this morning, I drove down from Salem."



“I want to help rebuild trust in the district between the staff, students, and community. And I want to make sure that we create a great teaching and learning environment for our students and staff to work in and to learn in,” he said.

Sugg previously served for seven years as superintendent of the Sheridan School District and three years as superintendent in Dayton. He retired in 2023 and has since taught part time at Oregon State University.

“I'm coming back out of retirement,” Sugg said. “[I] saw the opportunity in Bandon, having grown up in Coos Bay, I know of Bandon and wanted to have the opportunity to serve the community.”

The Bandon School District approved Sugg’s contract Monday evening, and Sugg drove from Salem the following morning.

Sugg said his first task will be meeting district employees and community members and learning more about the district’s priorities. He said he also wants to position the district's next permanent superintendent for success.

The district advertised an annual salary range of $155,000 to $165,000 for the interim position. The board considered five applicants before deciding on Sugg. Board Chair Troy Russell said Sugg’s experience in small districts set him apart.

The school board will oversee the search and hiring process for a permanent superintendent. Sugg’s contract runs through June 30.