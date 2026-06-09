Bandon School Board appoints two members, starts search for interim superintendent

The Bandon School District plans to hire an interim superintendent as it works through a leadership transition and an ongoing investigation into its current superintendent.

At a Monday meeting, the school board discussed the hiring timeline, salary range and qualifications for the interim.

The search comes after Superintendent Shauna Schmerer announced her resignation, effective June 30. The board later placed her on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an outside investigation.

Former employees accused Schmerer of creating a hostile work environment and engaging in intimidation. The teachers union filed a separate complaint alleging retaliation as well as dishonest and manipulative communication.

Recently, the district experienced a series of teacher resignations and allegations of administrative misconduct. Schmerer has said she’s faced slander and abuse.

Meanwhile, the district decided to hire a one-year interim superintendent before selecting a permanent replacement.

"The reason that you're doing an interim search is because you're outside of the search season for school leaders," said Vince Adams with the Oregon School Boards Association, who is helping lead the search. "To put it bluntly, the applicant pool just would not be present. The folks that were looking for jobs as superintendents, they have contracts for the next year."

He recommended the board start its search for a permanent superintendent in October.

Board members discussed hiring a part-time interim superintendent who would work half-time or three-quarters time.

"That may make the position more enticing," Adams said. "Because of where Bandon is located, you may find people that will be willing to commute into town and be here for four days, and then they go home to wherever they are."

The salary range for the full-time position would be $155,000 to $165,000 annually.

As part of the search for an interim, the board updated the list of qualities it is seeking in a candidate. The criteria were last used during the district's superintendent search to hire Schmerer in 2021.

Board member Corrie Gant said she liked the addition that the candidate should be trustworthy and ethical.

Another addition was to keep parents, staff and the board informed using "clear, consistent, empathetic messaging.”

The position will be posted for about two weeks before the screening phase begins in early July. Interviews are expected to take place in mid-July, with a final selection made later that month.

"We've already started talking to our partners and letting them know," Adams said. "I can tell you that people are aware of your vacancy and that there are individuals that are ready to apply."

The board also appointed two new members to fill seats left vacant by resignations: Doug McKenzie and David Reed.

"All of the goals and the planning that you do, the success you hope to have in a school district, is going to be dependent on one thing, and it's going to be that leadership hire," McKenzie said at the meeting. "Leadership is everything in terms of the school success and the student success you hope to have here."

He has served as a teacher, coach, principal and special education director.

Reed said he has had children in the district for 16 years, with one child still enrolled, and has served on multiple public and nonprofit boards.

"I believe my education and background working with local and state agencies, along with my extensive project management experience, would greatly benefit the critical decisions required for a successful school district," he wrote in his letter of interest.