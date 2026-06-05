Federal labor agency orders Asante to bargain with union, three years after vote

The National Labor Relations Board has ordered management at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford to begin bargaining with more than 250 healthcare technicians who voted to join the Oregon Nurses Association union in 2023.

The hospital challenged the union election, arguing the vote should be invalidated because organizers allegedly offered free cake to employees and gave a speech within one day of the election.

“Asante executives have spent three years refusing to recognize them and wasting countless patient dollars on failed legal challenges to try to silence them,” said Kevin Mealy, communications manager at Oregon Nurses Association.

In a statement, Asante said the decision was part of the legal process surrounding certification of the election.

“Asante remains committed to following this process,” the hospital said.

While the agency ordered the hospital to provide some employee information to the union, it denied ONA’s request for hospital financial data.

ONA also represents more than 1,200 nurses at the Medford hospital.

Healthcare technicians include radiologic technologists, respiratory therapists and surgical technicians.

“Techs are the unseen experts behind every diagnosis and treatment,” Mealy said.

Last month, Asante announced it would be laying off at least 300 employees as the hospital faces a $50 million shortfall next year. The announcement followed the elimination of 400 positions in 2024 and the closure of inpatient and birthing services at Ashland Community Hospital.

“I think we've seen Asante executives make a lot of changes to healthcare, including a lot of cuts to services,” Mealy said. “These workers decided that they needed a real voice in local healthcare decision-making.”

The hospital is also facing a $2.5 million class-action lawsuit, filed in March, alleging the hospital underpaid employees by rounding down work hours.

