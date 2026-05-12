Bandon superintendent and two board members resign after months of pushback

The wave of resignations follows a turbulent year in the small, coastal Bandon School District that included teacher departures, complaints against district leadership, an ongoing third-party investigation and escalating tensions between administrators, the teachers union and some community members.

Superintendent Shauna Schmerer submitted her 60-day notice after five years leading the district. In her resignation letter, Schmerer said she had been presented with other opportunities, but did not provide additional details in a follow-up email.

At Monday’s meeting, Board Vice Chair A.J. Kimball thanked Schmerer for her years of service.

“They've been very valuable, and we appreciate all that you've done,” he said.

"Serving the students, staff, families and community of Bandon has been an important part of my professional journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity," Schmerer said in her resignation letter.

Her resignation follows months of public controversy during which Schmerer said she faced slander and abuse.

The school board also accepted the resignations of Briana Hutchens and former Board Chair Angela Cardas, both of whom blamed the teachers’ union and community members for what they called negativity, hostility and toxicity in the district.

Speaking during public comment at the meeting, Hutchens said she resigned because of what she called "dishonest, vindictive practices" by the teachers’ union.

"They are no longer focused on education," she said. "They are focused on power and revenge."

Patti Grant / JPR The Port of Bandon in Bandon Harbor.

Chico Robinson, local representative for the Oregon Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, said it was disappointing to hear "continued attacks on the union and on people in this community who simply spoke up and advocated for accountability and transparency."

"Disagreement is part of democracy, but personal attacks and attempts to divide educators, families and community members only make it harder to move forward together," he wrote in an email.

Several resignation letters and comments at Monday’s meeting referenced complaints filed this year against the superintendent and school board. The board has dismissed some complaints, sometimes without publicly stating a reason.

A third-party investigator continues reviewing other complaints, and the board expects a final report by the end of the school year.

Hutchens mentioned the complainants in her public comment.

"To those filing constant complaints: the world does not owe you a satisfying outcome just because you are loud," she said. "Filing a complaint is not a mandate for policy. You have been heard. You simply don't like the answer."

Cardas described the complaints as "frivolous" in her resignation letter.

"Please do not construe this resignation as a validation of the litany of frivolous complaints or as a lack of confidence in the administration's leadership," she wrote. "Most importantly, this is not an admission of guilt regarding accusations that are as transparently baseless to those making them as they are to me."

The teachers unions said the complaints stemmed from longstanding concerns.

"Bandon Education Association is disappointed to see departing board members use their resignation letters to attack our union, our educators, parents and community members instead of reflecting on the very real concerns that have existed in the district for years," the union wrote.

Cardas and Hutchens faced criticisms for being friends with Schmerer, with some concerned that the relationship could constitute a conflict of interest and lead to biased decision-making.

“Conflict of interest has not been proven,” the board said in an October email, stating that Cardas and Hutchens said their evaluations of Schmerer were “more critical as a result of their friendship.”

Paul Westhelle / JPR Bandon School District Office

Administrative assistant Connie Roberts, who also resigned, similarly mentioned a small group of agitators as a factor in her resignation.

"The cumulative impact of ongoing external pressures from a small group of community members has created a hostile and unsustainable work environment," she wrote in her resignation letter. "I have been subjected to serious and unfounded accusations, including accusations of stealing from the district, being involved in anonymous social media activity and claims that my livelihood is dependent on my relationship with the superintendent."

While not mentioned by name in the resignation letters, concerned parents and community members created a group called Bandon Schools Deserve Better whose stated goal is "to bring positive change to our school district by demanding transparency and accountability."

"Bandon Schools Deserve Better feels that this is a moment for the district to regroup and rebuild, with a renewed focus on creating a healthy, supportive and positive environment where all students, educators and staff feel valued and respected," a representative wrote in an emailed statement. "Our hope moving forward is that the community can come together to strengthen trust, improve communication and keep the focus on providing the best possible education and opportunities for Bandon students."

Meanwhile, school board member Troy Russell will work with the Oregon School Boards Association to hire an interim superintendent.

The two vacant school board seats will also need to be filled.

No further details were given on either of those processes.

The district is also waiting for a decision in an unfair labor practices complaint filed by the teachers union. A hearing with the state Employment Relations Board concluded in February.