Bandon community survey finds some families considering leaving the school district

A parent-led survey in Bandon suggests growing dissatisfaction with the local school district, with some families considering pulling their children out of district schools.

The group Bandon Schools Deserve Better presented the survey results to the school board Monday night. The district has faced recent controversy, including allegations of intimidation by the superintendent and improper teacher transfers.

Of nearly 100 respondents, more than a quarter said they were considering other schooling options, including online programs or homeschooling.

Parent Zoë Bradbury DeSurra urged the board to respond to concerns raised by families and staff.

“I'm not sure how the message could be any more clear — it is time for change," she said. "We need new leadership so that we can salvage our kids' education before it's too late.”

Bradbury DeSurra pointed to last October's vote of no confidence in Superintendent Shauna Schmerer by the teachers union.

The board did not acknowledge the survey or related complaints during the meeting, but they did hear about continued staffing issues.

Staff reported a critical level of teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes. Officials said absences typically increase in the spring and are driven in part by family leave.

Parent Anna Cruz said her son’s math class has gone for extended periods without a qualified teacher.

“I understand that short-term subs are necessary, especially for health or family leave reasons," she said. "But when this goes on for whole quarters or most of the school year, it's not acceptable for our kids.”

District staff said about 10 teachers are absent on an average day. The district recently began managing its substitute pool in-house rather than through the South Coast Education Service District, a change officials said has increased the number of available substitutes.

Last month, the school board dismissed three formal complaints filed against Schmerer and the board. One of the complainants, Chris Trevisiol, said he then escalated the matter to the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.

The commission declined to comment on whether an investigation is underway.