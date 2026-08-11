Ashland voters, Port Orford seafood and a Bandon schools ruling

The JPR news team discusses the biggest stories from around the region this week.

Ashland voters will decide whether utility fee hikes need voter approval

Ashland voters will decide in November whether new or increased city utility fees should require voter approval. The City Council voted 4-2 to put the measure on the ballot after a similar citizen initiative failed to collect enough valid signatures. Most council members say they oppose the measure.

Port Orford wants to become a South Coast seafood hub. Here’s what comes next

The Port of Port Orford is laying the groundwork for a seafood hub to support the community’s fishing industry. Projects include a $500,000 system to bring seawater onto the dock for live seafood businesses and plans for a larger seafood processing facility.

Judge finds Bandon School District violated state labor law

An administrative law judge found the Bandon School District unlawfully transferred four teachers because of their union activity. The judge recommended reinstating the teachers and imposing a $1,000 civil penalty. The decision is not yet final.

Guests