Jackson County cuts, fish hatchery reopens, Bandon schools

The JPR news team discusses the top news stories they've worked on this week.

Fish hatchery restoration in Chiloquin

A new main building has opened at the Klamath Fish Hatchery in Chiloquin, nearly five years after the 2020 Labor Day fires destroyed the original structure. During reconstruction, staff worked out of temporary trailers while continuing to raise and stock about 1 million fish each year.

The hatchery supplies trout to 50 to 100 lakes across Oregon, sometimes using helicopters to reach remote locations. Staff also rely on repurposed agricultural equipment, including potato conveyors and tomato vacuums, to move fish efficiently through the facility.

Jackson County again closing jail basement amid budget pressures

Rising costs are forcing cuts to public services in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is closing its jail basement, reducing capacity by about 20%. Sheriff Nate Sickler said rising labor and inmate medical costs drove the decision. He said fewer jail beds could reduce accountability for lower-level offenders who fail to appear in court.

Jackson County libraries cut Sunday hours, eliminate positions

The Jackson County Library District is also eliminating Sunday hours at its Medford and Ashland branches. District leaders said property tax revenue has not kept pace with inflation and rising operating costs. They chose to eliminate an entire day of service rather than reduce hours across multiple days.

Leadership turmoil in Bandon schools

The Bandon School District has begun searching for an interim superintendent following the resignation of Shauna Schmerer, who is on paid administrative leave through June 30 amid allegations of a hostile work environment and retaliation.

The district also recently settled a grievance with the teachers union, acknowledging it violated the collective bargaining agreement in connection with involuntary teacher transfers. The settlement included no financial compensation.

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