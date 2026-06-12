Jackson County libraries cut Sunday hours, eliminate positions

The Medford and Ashland libraries will no longer be open Sundays under a new budget approved by the Jackson County Library District board.

The two branches were the district's only libraries open on Sundays. The budget also eliminates the equivalent of 12.5 full-time positions and adjusts operating hours at several branches.

Community Engagement Manager Josh Letsinger said the district expanded library hours about five years ago, but inflation and rising operating costs have made those hours more difficult to sustain.

"That's put us in a position where we do have to cut back a little bit and reduce some of those targets that we had set five years ago," Letsinger said.

The district's new budget includes $17.5 million in expenses and projects $16.3 million in revenue from the library taxing district. While revenue is expected to increase from last year, officials said it is not keeping pace with rising costs.

The library budget had been increasing by about $1 million annually in recent years but remains largely flat this fiscal year. District officials said the changes are intended to create a more sustainable budget and avoid deeper cuts in the future.

Letsinger said some employees whose positions were eliminated were able to transfer to other departments, while others were laid off. The district also eliminated some vacant positions.

Library hours will change at several branches. Most libraries will open two hours earlier on Saturdays, while most branches will no longer offer later Thursday evening hours.

Library board President Susan Kiefer said district data showed lower library use on Sundays than on other days.

"We have data about the use of the library on Sundays, indicating that it's used less on Sundays than other days," Kiefer said during a May 20 board meeting.

