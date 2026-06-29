JPR news: Animal rescue scandals, housing wins, and legal upheaval

The JPR news team discusses the biggest stories from around the region this week.

Animal sanctuary under fire

Investigators have used ground-penetrating radar and forensic veterinarians to locate dozens of buried animals. Owner Shannon Miranda has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says more than 700 animals sent to the sanctuary this year remain unaccounted for.

Milestone for Del Norte homeless services

Del Norte County is preparing to open its first homeless shelter in Crescent City, filling a long-standing gap in local services. The 60-bed facility was built with a $10.8 million state grant and will provide around-the-clock staffing, meals, laundry and case management through the nonprofit Del Norte Mission Possible. A second phase calls for a 50-unit tiny-home village to help residents transition to permanent housing.

Keegan conviction overturned

The Oregon Court of Appeals has overturned Robert Keegan's manslaughter conviction in the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Aidan Ellison. The court found the trial judge improperly instructed jurors on a self-defense limitation known as "combat by agreement," which it said did not apply to the case. Keegan remains in custody on $500,000 bail while awaiting a new trial.

Proposed AI data center faces backlash

A proposed AI data center at the former Crystal Geyser bottling plant near Mount Shasta is drawing opposition over concerns about water use. City officials have said they believe the project is unlikely to move forward. Because the site is outside city limits, however, any development proposal would be decided by Siskiyou County.

Guests