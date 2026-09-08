A truck-only lane, an AI-assisted climb and a $77,000 incinerator

The JPR news team discusses some of the biggest stories from around the region this week.

Left-lane truck route set for Interstate 5

Caltrans is planning a $124 million project to widen Interstate 5 through Redding to three lanes in each direction. The left lane would be reserved for trucks from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Caltrans says the unusual design is intended to reduce merging conflicts, improve freight movement and help manage traffic during major closures.

The project also includes bridge and safety improvements, an adaptive lane-management system and an electric truck-charging station in Cottonwood. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027 and finish in 2029.

AI blamed for Mount Shasta rescue

Search-and-rescue officials are warning hikers against relying solely on artificial intelligence after three novice climbers needed help descending Mount Shasta.

The hikers told authorities they had relied heavily on Google’s Gemini chatbot for advice about their route and supplies. They reached the summit around 7 p.m., hours after the recommended noon turnaround time. One hiker injured a knee, forcing the group to spend the night in Mud Creek Canyon.

A Forest Service climbing ranger said this was the third visitor incident involving AI on Mount Shasta this year, but the first that required a rescue. He said poor decisions and inexperience also contributed to the hikers’ predicament.

Coos County shelter purchased dual-use incinerator

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office spent $77,000 on an incinerator for the county animal shelter. Officials say it could reduce the cost of transporting animal remains and eventually help the sheriff’s office dispose of evidence it no longer needs to retain.

The county bought the incinerator in 2024 with federal pandemic relief money. Officials expect to begin using it for animal remains soon, but disposing of evidence will require additional approval from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

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