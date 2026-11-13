Massive waves expected in Coos Bay, power rates surge in northern California, and local debates over a baseball park and Flock cameras

Historic swells threaten the Oregon coast

A powerful Pacific storm is driving extreme ocean swells toward the Oregon coast, with waves expected to reach 30 to 35 feet. While land winds remained relatively light around Coos Bay, offshore gusts reached 60 mph, creating hazardous beach inundation and severe erosion risks. A high wave warning remains active through Monday morning. The Coast Guard restricted traffic across the Coos Bay Bar and warned that 30-foot seas exceed lifeboat operating limits, leaving helicopter crews from Air Station North Bend as the sole search-and-rescue asset.

Pacific Power seeks unprecedented 57% California rate hike

Pacific Power has requested a record 57% electricity rate increase for 46,000 Northern California customers across Del Norte, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc counties. The company attributes the request to rising insurance, inflation, and massive wildfire mitigation expenses, including line hardening and a $575 million settlement. If approved by state regulators, average monthly bills would jump by approximately $120. However, regulators previously approved only partial increases, making full approval unlikely.

Medford weighs $75 million stadium proposal

Medford City Council reviewed a study detailing a proposed $75 million to $90 million minor league baseball stadium in Hawthorne Park for the Eugene Emeralds. The team owner offered $10 million toward construction, but strictly conditioned the relocation on building at Hawthorne Park for a 2029 opening. Local organizers opposed losing the green space, while city councilors voiced strong doubts over the steep price tag, tight timeline, and required debt financing. UPDATE: By late Friday morning, Nov. 13, Medford officials and the ownership of the baseball team announced they had shelved the stadium project and that the Emeralds would explore ways to keep the team in Eugene.

Roseburg retains license plate surveillance cameras

The Roseburg City Council voted to maintain its $75,000 contract for 15 Flock automated license plate recognition cameras through February 2028. Despite public opposition regarding privacy and potential police overreach, councilors supported law enforcement officials who highlighted the technology's value in investigating burglaries, vehicle thefts, and abductions.

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