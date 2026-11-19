Shasta County supervisors moved Tuesday toward a possible public vote on whether to ban Flock license plate readers after hours of debate over privacy and public safety.

The board directed staff to explore a ballot measure and plans to revisit the issue Dec. 8. Most speakers urged supervisors to stop using the cameras, while the sheriff defended their investigative value and offered to strengthen privacy safeguards.

More than 40 people spoke, but only eight supported keeping the cameras. Most opponents raised concerns about privacy, the same issue that’s led to bans in cities and counties around the country.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said the cameras help deputies investigate crimes across the county.

Lt. Kody Bodner cited their use in investigations, helping solve three homicides, seven violent felonies, 18 vehicle thefts, eight felony property crimes and locating more than 10 wanted people — all in the last 10 months.

Supervisor Corkey Harmon said he understood residents' privacy concerns.

“Don't ever tell me that I'm unconstitutional, because that's a fistfight for me,” he said.

But he said he also understood the cameras’ value for law enforcement.

“Do I want to be responsible for your loved one not being protected? I don't want that responsibility,” Harmon said.

Supervisor Kevin Crye said he regretted an earlier vote supporting Flock.

“What would Joseph Stalin give to actually see a world in which we're even talking about surveillance like this?” he said.

Crye said he doesn’t trust government agencies with the data Flock collects.

“I've lost faith in government in my four years since I've been up here,” Crye said.

He said what he learned while serving in public office had made him “viscerally sick.”

“I can't wait to wrap this term up,” said Crye, who lost his reelection bid in June.

Sheriff Michael Johnson said he was willing to create new privacy safeguards and provide more information to the public to keep using the cameras. He also said he would be the first to remove the technology if courts ruled it unconstitutional.

The sheriff’s office has an agreement with Flock for 24 cameras, while Shasta Lake operates two more. The five-year contract totals more than $550,000 and is funded with Zogg Fire settlement money earmarked for arson investigation equipment.

Supervisors also voted to request a presentation from the sheriff on potential changes to his department’s privacy and auditing policies.

