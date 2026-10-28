A year after installing Flock cameras, Shasta County may remove them

Shasta County supervisors are considering removing Flock cameras, following similar efforts across the country, including in Josephine County.

The discussion reflects a broader debate over how police use license plate cameras and who can access the data they collect. Supporters say the cameras help solve crimes, while concerns about privacy and data sharing have prompted some communities to reconsider their use.

At Tuesday's meeting, Board Chair Chris Kelstrom said the conversation about automated license plate readers has changed since the county installed 24 last November.

“It would have been much different than the way it played out," said Kelstrom. "At that time, Flock camera meant as much to me as Kodak camera.”

Dozens of residents raised concerns at the meeting about privacy and the potential misuse of camera data by law enforcement.

The cameras have been under fire in California for cases where data was illegally shared with federal immigration authorities.

Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson said the cameras are the department's most valuable technology.

“We're scanning license plates, yes, but it's in public view," said Johnson. "There's no expectation of privacy."

Johnson said it only uses cameras after launching an investigation.

The Anderson City Council took no action on its Flock cameras earlier this month, despite the police chief acknowledging the department had previously granted other agencies access to the cameras.

Johnson will return next month with a presentation on the cameras. Supervisors will then decide whether to terminate the contract.