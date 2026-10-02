Rogue Valley fall gardens can grow food and shelter wildlife

Summer’s harvest may be winding down, but fall gardens can still produce food — and provide winter shelter for wildlife.

Master gardener Lynn Kunstman said gardeners can grow cool-season vegetables while leaving fallen leaves and standing plants to protect insects and feed birds.

Kale, spinach, lettuce and carrots are among the crops suited to cooler weather. Hardy greens can withstand fall frosts, though planting dates vary by crop and local conditions. Garlic can be planted in October for harvest the following summer.

"Think about what does nature do, and those are the things you can plant," Kunstman said.

As gardeners prepare for the next season, they may still be harvesting squash, tomatoes and peppers. These heat-loving crops need full sun, and Kunstman said picking produce at peak ripeness is one advantage of growing food at home.

"The flavor in your homegrown food is always going to be better because you can pick it right when it's at peak ripeness and flavor," Kunstman said.

Preparing a garden for winter also means considering what to leave in place.

Standing flower seed heads provide food for birds, while plant stems can shelter overwintering bees. Fallen leaves help insulate moths, butterflies and other insects through the cold months.

Kunstman said clearing away leaves and sending them to the landfill can also remove insects that would emerge the following year. Leaving that material in the garden helps preserve wildlife habitat and returns nutrients to the soil.