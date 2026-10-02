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Garden for Life

Rogue Valley fall gardens can grow food and shelter wildlife

By Geoffrey Riley,
Lynn Kunstman
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:20 PM PDT
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An orange, black and white brambling perches on a snow-covered sunflower seed head, holding a seed in its beak.
Natalie Golay
/
JPR
A bird feeds on a dried sunflower seed head. Leaving seed heads in the garden provides food for birds through winter.

Summer’s harvest may be winding down, but fall gardens can still produce food — and provide winter shelter for wildlife.

Master gardener Lynn Kunstman said gardeners can grow cool-season vegetables while leaving fallen leaves and standing plants to protect insects and feed birds.

Kale, spinach, lettuce and carrots are among the crops suited to cooler weather. Hardy greens can withstand fall frosts, though planting dates vary by crop and local conditions. Garlic can be planted in October for harvest the following summer.

"Think about what does nature do, and those are the things you can plant," Kunstman said.

As gardeners prepare for the next season, they may still be harvesting squash, tomatoes and peppers. These heat-loving crops need full sun, and Kunstman said picking produce at peak ripeness is one advantage of growing food at home.

"The flavor in your homegrown food is always going to be better because you can pick it right when it's at peak ripeness and flavor," Kunstman said.

Preparing a garden for winter also means considering what to leave in place.

Standing flower seed heads provide food for birds, while plant stems can shelter overwintering bees. Fallen leaves help insulate moths, butterflies and other insects through the cold months.

Kunstman said clearing away leaves and sending them to the landfill can also remove insects that would emerge the following year. Leaving that material in the garden helps preserve wildlife habitat and returns nutrients to the soil.

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Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR from 2009 through August 2024. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Lynn Kunstman
Lynn is the Master Gardener Speaker on the monthly JXpodcast Garden for Life. Lynn Kunstman began gardening with her parents in Lafayette, California, as a young child. She has a degree in Wildlife Management from Humboldt State University and, after moving to Ashland in 1986 obtained a Masters of Science in Education from SOU.
See stories by Lynn Kunstman