What to plant, water and watch for in your July garden

July is when Oregon gardens begin paying off. It's also when they demand the most work.

Between rising temperatures, persistent weeds and an abundance of insects, gardeners have plenty to manage as vegetables begin producing and berries ripen, according to Jackson County Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman.

One challenge this year is an unusually large earwig population, which Kunstman attributes in part to the cool, damp weather in June.

She's had success trapping the insects with tuna cans filled halfway with soy sauce and halfway with vegetable oil.

"They crawl into those and die in the hundreds," Kunstman said.

Slugs and snails have also thrived in the damp conditions. Kunstman recommends shallow beer traps placed beneath nursery pots, where the pests gather overnight. Squash bugs require quicker action.

"They can destroy a squash plant in, you know, 24 hours," Kunstman said.

One way to find them is to water squash plants from overhead. As the insects climb toward the tops of the plants to escape the water, gardeners can pick them off and drop them into a bucket of soapy water.

July is also a time to adjust fertilizer.

Kunstman recommends remembering fertilizer labels by the phrase "up, down and all around." Nitrogen promotes leafy growth, phosphorus supports root development and potassium helps overall plant health. By midsummer, she said, gardeners generally should reduce nitrogen and focus on phosphorus and potassium to encourage flowers and fruit instead of more leaves.

Consistent watering also becomes more important during the hottest part of the season. Tomatoes, in particular, can develop blossom end rot if soil swings between very dry and very wet conditions.

While many gardeners are harvesting raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, July is also time to think ahead. Kunstman said carrots, lettuce and radishes can still be planted for later harvests as earlier crops begin producing seed.

For gardeners looking for more help, Kunstman recommends the Oregon State University Extension Service's online gardening resources or visiting the demonstration gardens at the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center in Central Point, where Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on weekdays.

Guest

Lynn Kunstman, master gardener